Rachel Atherton takes her 40th victory

Rachel Atherton at Lenzerheide and, inset, with daughter Arna Pics: Athertonbike/NathanHughesphoto

In just her second race in four years, Mid Wales ace Atherton was the fastest down the Lenzerheide in Switzerland to top the standings after the first round, overtaking France’s Camile Balanche.

And with 21-month-old daughter Arna waiting for her back in the pits, there was even more than just a charge for victory weighing on her shoulders.

“For me, not getting hurt is even more important than it was before, as I’ve got a lot more responsibility,” said the former pupil of Marches School, Oswestry. “I’ve been very open about the fact that being a mum hasn’t been easy for me, I’ve really struggled, despite great support from my mum and my partner Olly.

“The lack of sleep was so hard for me, for the longest time I couldn’t even contemplate training again and that had knock-on effects – the lack of focus and routine wasn’t good for me either – especially as I never committed to a decision of either retiring or carrying on! It was a bit of a limbo time.

“Arna sleeping through the night (a recent milestone) has meant that I’m in a better mental state I feel like it’s allowed me to make good decisions!

“I’m loving the routine of training again and it’s really helped my mental health regularly training, exercising again, and it helps with sleep too!” The six-time world champion and first downhill racer to deliver a perfect season, 35-year-old Atherton has effectively been away from racing since she snapped her Achilles during practice at Les Gets in France in 2019.

Hopes of a return were ruined by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, wiping out the whole season, and then Arna came along in August 2021 to push mountain biking further away from Atherton’s thoughts.

She returned for a one-off race last year – “I wanted to see if it was even enjoyable anymore and if it was possible with a baby,” she said at the time – and has now committed to taking her daughter on the road with her.

“I’ve always wanted to try and put Arna first by breastfeeding on demand and that’s been so amazing but also limiting,” she said. “But I’m glad I’ve taken my time returning to sport and I’m glad I gave myself nearly two years to just be with Arna 24/7 and to just be a mum and be there for her, but she’s still going to travel with me because I feel more relaxed when I get to hang out with her in between the stresses of competition.

“I think leaving her behind would be worse as I’d miss her so much, so my mum’s coming as nanny and that’s awesome!

“I’m basically racing for fun, and because the Atherton Bike that I helped design with my brothers and that we manufacture in our home town of Machynlleth is just SO good.