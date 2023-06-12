Wolves look to maintain stunning form at home

Rory Schlein

The Parrys International Wolves have won all six of their fixtures in all competitions at Monmore Green so far this season and are unbeaten in their last five league outings.

Monday also presents them with an opportunity to further strengthen their place in the top four against a Panthers side who currently sit bottom having won just one in eight.

But Peterborough have already visited the Black Country once this term and kept the Wolfpack on their toes in an entertaining 50-40 contest.

And after admitting he struggled last time out at home in the narrow win over Belle Vue, Rory Schlein is targeting a better night individually as well as another victory for the team.

“A few of us had a bit of an indifferent one, I certainly did I know that much for sure,” Schlein said.

“So we’re definitely looking for another strong team performance once again and another heavy win at home. Every meeting is important; we just want to keep the ball rolling in the league.”

The Parrys International Wolves are at full strength while Peterborough are yet to confirm a guest at No.1 with the paperwork for new signing Vadim Tarasenko still to be approved.

The visitors do include former Wolf Niels-Kristian Iversen though who has held the Monmore Green track record for almost seven years.

WOLVES: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.