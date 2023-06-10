Garthwaite rolls back the years to claim victory

Garthwaite, riding for Holohan Coaching, stopped the watch on 22 minutes 10 seconds on an evening where a notable southerly wind helped competitors down the A442 as they took full advantage of the benefit of the twice-ridden mile straight between Shawbirch and Long Lane.
Garthwaite beat Decathlon Series leader Tomos Hales into the overall runner-up spot in 22:17, with the Wrekinsport rider extending his lead at the top of the standings to four points over 16 year-old Ben Southgate, who finished fourth on the night in 24:27 with Phil Roberts taking the final podium slot in 23:59.
The keenly fought Road Bike Series took another twist in a great battle between Elliott Wills and David Seager for the top spot.
Wills halved Seager’s advantage to just one point with a winning time of 28:14, with Seager 33 seconds back in a scrap that is already shaping up to go down to the wire.
Meanwhile, in the Women’s Series Deb Hutson-Lumb posted an impressive 25:13 to narrow the gap to four points to leader Mollie Croxon, who ended her evening on 32:27.