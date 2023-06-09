Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Plenty of high-speed action at Alberbury

By Russell YoullSportPublished: Comments

Motorsport lovers will descend on Shropshire this weekend for the two-day Midland Hill Climb Championship, writes James Kendrick.

Rodey Eyles Loton Hill Climb
Rodey Eyles Loton Hill Climb

The competition takes place at Loton Park on Saturday and Sunday with a number of events taking place and promises two days of speed and spectacle.

The Hill Climb Championship is currently led by Rodney Eyles, who drives an Alfa Romeo and he is being hunted down by Andy Tippett, in a Brabham BT30X, Phil Tucker, in a Vauxhall Nova, and Steve Garner, in a Westfield.

In addition, there will be 20 cars taking part in the Porsche Club GB Speed Championship at the tight and demanding parkland track at Alberbury, Shrewsbury.

There are a number of Shropshire drivers taking part, including Roger Moran from Ludlow, Mike Harriman of Bridgnorth and Simon Price from Shrewsbury. There is also a family feel to the 1100cc classes as Ludlow’s Tom Weaver and Ellesmere’s Tom Morgan will be riding with their respective fathers, Richard and Steve.

The Midland Hill Climb Championship has been running for 43 years and takes place from April to September each year and is organised by three different clubs – Bugatti Owners Club at Prescott, Hagley and District Light Car Club at Loton Park and the Midland Automobile Club at Shelsley Walsh.

The action starts at 9am each day with children under the age of 16 admitted for free.

Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News