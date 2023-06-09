Plenty of high-speed action at Alberbury

Rodey Eyles Loton Hill Climb

The competition takes place at Loton Park on Saturday and Sunday with a number of events taking place and promises two days of speed and spectacle.

The Hill Climb Championship is currently led by Rodney Eyles, who drives an Alfa Romeo and he is being hunted down by Andy Tippett, in a Brabham BT30X, Phil Tucker, in a Vauxhall Nova, and Steve Garner, in a Westfield.

In addition, there will be 20 cars taking part in the Porsche Club GB Speed Championship at the tight and demanding parkland track at Alberbury, Shrewsbury.

There are a number of Shropshire drivers taking part, including Roger Moran from Ludlow, Mike Harriman of Bridgnorth and Simon Price from Shrewsbury. There is also a family feel to the 1100cc classes as Ludlow’s Tom Weaver and Ellesmere’s Tom Morgan will be riding with their respective fathers, Richard and Steve.

The Midland Hill Climb Championship has been running for 43 years and takes place from April to September each year and is organised by three different clubs – Bugatti Owners Club at Prescott, Hagley and District Light Car Club at Loton Park and the Midland Automobile Club at Shelsley Walsh.