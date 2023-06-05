Shropshire chess aces mixing with England’s best

Chess

Shrewsbury’s Nathanael Paul and Maddocks’ Athar Ansari were in the field for the English Open Championships, while Telepost’s Kate Walker was among the 22 competitors in the English Womens’ Championship, writes Peter Kitchen.

Both events were held in Kenilworth over the bank holiday weekend and featured some of the nation’s strongest players. The Open was won by Britain’s number one Mickey Adams with 6/7, while grandmasters Peter Wells, Mark Hebden, John Emms and Danny Gormally and a number of international masters also played.

Paul, who is Shropshire’s highest-ranked player, found the going tough particularly against unpredictable and underrated junior players. But he kept battling away and finishing the tournament with two-and-a-half points from his seven games.

Ansari scored a respectable 2/4 from the first two days – losing only to IMs in the form of Matthew Wadsworth and Neil Bradbury – before withdrawing from the final three rounds.

Walker was among the lowest seeds in the women’s competition and eventually finished 22nd and last, but performed well to score 1.5/7.

Meanwhile, Newport A secured runners-up spot in the top flight of the Shropshire Chess League after a tense final round of matches.

Their 2.5-2.5 draw at Shrewsbury A was enough to make sure they finished second in the Division One table behind champions Maddocks A, while the result was also enough to secure Shrewsbury’s first top-three finish for 10 years. Robert Green’s win on bottom board against Krishna Thimmegowda in the final game to finish meant Shrewsbury leapfrogged their rivals Telepost A in the table – making it the first time they have finished as the highest-ranked team from the county town for eight years.

Elsewhere, Maddocks had a fine week as the As won 3.5-1.5 at Oswestry A while the relegated Bs finished with a flourish by beating bottom of the table Telepost B 5-0.