Trio of titles up for grabs in county bowls leagues

Bowls

Ludlow Castle is the venue for the Ludlow League’s first competitions of the season with the veteran and junior singles starting at 2pm

“Entries will be taken from 1.30pm with the veterans being open to players aged 60 and over and the juniors open to players aged 18 and under – and there is no charge to enter,” said Steve Burmingham, secretary of the Ludlow Motors-backed league.

The award-winning green at Edgmond is the setting for the post-Covid re-launch of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire’s mixed doubles (10am start).

Organiser Rob Burroughs has already taken a number of pre-bookings but will take entries on the day at a cost of £10 per pair.

It’s a big weekend for village club Edgmond as Sunday sees them stage an open charity singles knockout with entries costing £5 and the winner to receive the Richard Chesters Memorial Trophy.

Names will be taken until 10.45am before an 11 o’clock start.

Five Shropshire affiliated bowls clubs have cleared the first round hurdle in the British Super Cup of reach the last 32.

Past finalists in the 31-up knockout, Meole Brace and Wrockwardine Wood, were among them, but it was Malpas Sports who grabbed the headlines.

They beat mighty Lloyd Hotel by six shots overall in the four home-four away competition for the Arthur Land Trophy, a clean sweep at home to win by 41 being the key to victory.

Castlefields eased past Short Heath Libs by 20, Sir John Bayley got the better of Stile by 28 and a 31-19 card at home by Peter Farmer helped St Georges see off Willenhall Nordley by nine overall.

Liam Stevens and Aaron King were away winners as Wrockwardine completed a 40 chalk win over Windmill and Tracy Bound was a 31-14 star in Wolverhampton as Meole overcame Woodfield by 30.