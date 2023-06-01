Newport Hockey Club target a head coach

Newport's first team were crowned champions

The club have enjoyed a stunning rise through the Midlands Hockey League ranks with their first team claiming four successive promotions.

Last season saw every senior side secure a step up in standard with the men’s firsts and seconds and the ladies team all crowned champions of their respective leagues. And just for good measure, the third team finished runners-up to the seconds to also gain promotion.

And now the club, who also boast a thriving youth section, are keen to continue the success story by appointing a head coach as they look to tailor their coaching needs.

“It’s an exciting time for the club but it’s also an important time and this appointment will help us continue to move forward,” said Ash Williams, who skippered the firsts to the Division 7 North West title.

“With the club continuing to grow we need to split the training sessions. It’s getting harder to deliver one session for all the teams. We need to make sure everyone is getting something positive out of the training.

“The plan is to have two adult sessions, one for the first and second teams and another for the third and fourth teams. And we are looking for a level two coach to come and join our success story and oversee all the coaching needs.