Junior tournament proves to be a big hit for Newport

Newport Hockey

With more than 150 juniors playing hockey across the day, representing a range of clubs throughout the region at U8s, U10s, U12s and U14s age groups.

Newport had teams playing in each of the age group tournaments and the standout performers on the day were the U8s and U14s A teams who both walked away as champions, boasting a perfect record to their names.

Clubs represented on the day in addition to Newport were: Barford, Beacon, Bloxwich, Cannock, North Stafford, Tamworth &Wolverhampton.

Phenomenal

Junior coach Ash Williams was delighted with how the day went, saying: “It was a phenomenal success, with some wonderful hockey on display. A huge thanks to all of the volunteers who helped by umpiring, setting up the pitches and welcoming teams on the day.