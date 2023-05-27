Notification Settings

Junior tournament proves to be a big hit for Newport

By Nick Elwell

Newport hosted their first ever junior interclub tournament at Wrekin College in Wellington.

Newport Hockey

With more than 150 juniors playing hockey across the day, representing a range of clubs throughout the region at U8s, U10s, U12s and U14s age groups.

Newport had teams playing in each of the age group tournaments and the standout performers on the day were the U8s and U14s A teams who both walked away as champions, boasting a perfect record to their names.

Clubs represented on the day in addition to Newport were: Barford, Beacon, Bloxwich, Cannock, North Stafford, Tamworth &Wolverhampton.

Phenomenal

Junior coach Ash Williams was delighted with how the day went, saying: “It was a phenomenal success, with some wonderful hockey on display. A huge thanks to all of the volunteers who helped by umpiring, setting up the pitches and welcoming teams on the day.

“We have played in several tournaments across Staffordshire over the last few months and it was great to return the favour and host these sides. We are lucky to have so many opportunities for our juniors to represent the club, with badgers leagues, England Hockey tournaments and local events with Shropshire clubs as well. Long may it continue.”

