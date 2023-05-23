Dean Callister closing in after second SB Sports Injuries Series

Dean Callister

The round four action – Wrekinsport CC’s Hannah Phipps-Jones 19 – took place over two laps of the Shawbirch – Cotwall Bank course, where less fit riders can find it a struggle to take on the lumpy circuit for a second time.

But not Callister, who was already 49 seconds to the good at the 10-mile point and looking determined.

The Revolutions Racing rider stretched that lead to 1:54 by the finish, stopping the watch on 40 minutes 27 seconds after upping his pace for the second lap.

The victory elevated him into third spot in the overall series standings as he looks to reel in the advantage of the leading pair Tomos Hales and Jonathan Mills-Keeling.

“My legs felt good and I built into the ride with a strong second lap,” said Callister. “Decent conditions with a push up Cotwall Bank, I was pleased with a course personal best and a win on the night.”

Things closed up at the top with Bridgnorth CC’s Mills-Keeling involved in a close battle with Wrekinsport’s Hales, the Series leader.

At the 10-mile mark, Mills-Keeling had the edge by eight seconds, with Hales clawing just two back over the second lap.

Mills-Keeling halved the advantage of Hales to just two points with a fine effort of 42:21, also taking victory in the Veterans’ competition with +9:02 ahead of Paramount’s Chris Riley on +8:19, adding a further two points to the gap between the leading pair in the SB Veterans Series.

Like Callister, Mills-Keeling was also in personal best territory, stating: “I always enjoy the Wrekinsport CC mid-week time trials. I did a personal best on the course; two laps makes for double the fun! I paced it sensibly with a nice tailwind up the hill.”

Hales took the honours for the promoting club in 42:27 to take third spot on the night.

SB Junior Series leader Ben Southgate added another 20 points to his advantage with a solid effort of 46:06, managing to usurp his minute man Phil Roberts right at the close to finish one second ahead on the road after a determined chase down the mile straight.