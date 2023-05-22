Northgate aces impress in two competitions

Northgate Swimming

The Open featured swimmers from across the Midlands region, and saw a number of personal triumphs for Northgate entrants.

Alfie Berry, Isaac Gibbard and Elliott Pabla all secured regional times, the latter in the 50m freestyle, while Grace Goldsmith and Daisy Berry gained a number of personal bests. And 10-year-old Harry Wain was delighted to knock an impressive 14 seconds off his personal best for 100m freestyle, as well as beating his previous best for his 100m Breaststroke.

Swimmers aged 9-12 travelled over to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre in Rugby to race against Cannock Phoenix, Lichfield, Cheadle, Rugby and Halesowen, in a fantastic event which included a mixture of relays and traditional individual distances.

This was very much a team effort, with every performance contributing to the overall group standings. Despite having the smallest group there, the club were delighted to come away with second place overall, a hugely impressive achievement.

Coach Rich Homer said: "I was thrilled with the efforts and achievements of all of the swimmers.

"This was the first league event for nine of the team and the swimmers performed particularly well in the relay races.