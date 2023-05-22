Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do youngsters make the grade

Bridgnorth

Jack Milner, 14, and J Dang Baker, 15, were tested alongside students from all over the country at the grading in which they progressed.

Baker who has trained with instructors Anna Bradford and Gary Plant since 2018 was promoted to the grade of 1st degree black belt while Milner who has been a member of the club since the age of seven was successfully promoted to 2nd degree black belt.

Instructor Gary Plant praised both boys saying: “J had progressed really well from the very start, and has moved through the grades seamlessly especially when you take club closures due to lockdown into account.

“Jack is looking powerful and he is really dedicated.

“I’m pleased that he wants to work towards his next grade and he’s been coming to training in the meantime to help out with the younger students.”

Both of the teenage taekwondo athletes intend to continue their training through the black belt levels and instructor Anna Bradford commended them for their efforts.

She said: “Both J and Jack are assets to our club. They are focused and have shown a lot of maturity in the way they both approached the grading.