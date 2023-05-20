Pearson pockets a Consolation victory

Snooker

The competition is reserved for players who were eliminated in the first round of the Individuals main event and this year’s finals day action was hosted by St John’s Club.

Maddock’s ace Pearson sent out an early warning to his rivals by defeating one of the favourites, Martin Coffey Jnr, in the first round.

Next up in the quarter-finals was Woodfield’s Richard Castle, who had coasted to victory over Alveley’s Steve Coldecott in his first match.

Castle led for most of the frame but then Pearson cleared the final five colours to book his place in the semi-final.

The last four clash saw Pearson up against the host club’s Rob Powell.

Powell had comfortably eliminated Broseley’s Nick Carson, the runner-up in the two previous seasons, and then scraped against Neil Drewett from Woodfield.

The clash proved to be a fairly one-side affair with Pearson running out a 68-17 winner.

Broseley’s Matt Smout was waiting in the final after easing past Mark Jones, from St John’s, and Maddocks duo Dan Morris and Cameron Barden.

But in-form Pearson proved too strong for Smout in the showdown as he eased to a resounding 76-19 victory.