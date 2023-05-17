Notification Settings

Tomos Hales wins after marathon effort

By Nick Elwell

Tomos Hales claimed victory in round three of The Decathlon Evening 10 series by Wrekinsport – despite the weight of the London Marathon being in his legs.

Hales was 49 seconds down on his second round effort with a creditable 22 minutes 30 seconds, a factor of that huge run sapping his strength and noticeably less windier conditions than the week before on the Shawbirch-Cotwall Bank circuit.

The victory saw Hales extended his Series lead to a commanding seven points as he sets out a strong defence of his title.

His margin of victory was a comfortable 1:15 over Alex Hall, improving by 31 seconds to take the runner-up spot in 23:45, with club junior Ben Southgate rounding out the podium positions in 24 minutes exactly.

Elliott Wills took maximum points in the Road Bike Series – but it was a close call. Wills improved by 41 seconds to stop the watch in 27:56, just seven seconds ahead of a first-ever appearance for Dave Seager, who set an impressive time of 28:03.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

