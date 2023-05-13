Up for the Cup! Lewis and Coffey claim victories

Bridgnorth Snooker

Chelmarsh’s Lewis recalimed the Ted Heath Over 60s Cup as he gained revenge on Mick Brezwyn (Broseley), who beat him in last season’s final.

Lewis booked his place in the final at Broseley SC by beating the hosts’ Gary Watson 2-0.

In the second semi-final, Brezwyn took the first frame when Chelmarsh’s Gary Smith went in-off the final black, before taking the second on the final colours.

The final saw Lewis take the first frame comfortably before Brezwyn hit back to force a decider.

It took an hour to decide a winner, with Lewis taking the last red with a pink and then yellow, green, brown, blue and the pink to clinch victory.

Alveley’s Coffey Jnr retained the 35 and Under’s Eddie Brewer Cup at Chelmarsh.

He recovered from losing the opening frame to Woodfield’s Luis Ferraro, to triumph 2-1 in his semi-final.

Callum Drewett (Woodfield) comfortably despatched Broseley’s Cameron Barden in the other last four clash.

Drewett probably considered himself favourite, having already reached the ‘All comers’ Non Handicap Individuals final, and he took the opening frame.

But Coffey Jnr brushed off that setback and some impressive potting saw he roar back to win 2-1.

Both players will collect their Cups from Shaun Murphy at the season end presentation to be held at Chelmarsh on 24th June.

Results

Over 60’s - Semi-Finals: C. Lewis (Chelmarsh) 2, G. Watson (Broseley) 0 – 54-15, 53-39; M, Brezwyn (Broseley) 2. G. Smith (Chelmarsh) 0 – 63-60, 64-45. Final: C. Lewis 2, M. Brezwyn 1 – 53-2, 5-62, 65.41.