Oliver Morgan aims to be big in Japan

Oliver Morgan

The 19-year-old Ludlow Swimming Club member will be competing for Great Britain in the World Championships in Japan.

Morgan, who now swims for University of Birmingham, secured his place among the world's best with a stunning display at the recent British Championships in Sheffield.

The talented teenager set Ponds Forge alight by becoming a triple champion as he claimed gold in all three backstroke distances – the first time in 16 years that anyone has achieved the feat.

Morgan took the 50m backstroke title in the second fastest British time ever of 24.84 seconds – only 0.8 off fastest time held by Liam Tancock. It was the fifth fastest time in the world this year.

He then pipped Cameron Brooker with Luke Greenbank to secure the 100m title in a time of 53.77 (53.92) – a race he was keen to make an impression in.

“The pressure was definitely on for that one,” said Morgan. “That’s the one I wanted to do well in.

“I wanted to get out there and make a statement and show them what’s there and hopefully try to build on it. I would’ve liked to have been a bit quicker, but I’m happy with that.”

The step up to 200m didn't hamper Morgan as he struck gold again, knocking 2.83 seconds off his entry time. He stopped the clock in 1.57.17, just one hundredth of a second ahead of Brodie Williams with Greenbank in third, half a second behind the winner.

The stunning hat-trick continued Morgan's rise impressive rise through the ranks and he can now look forward to representing Great Britain for the first time at senior level. He is one of 10 athletes set to make their Worlds debut.

The event takes place in Fukuoka between July 14-30.