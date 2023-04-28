Newport’s next generation shine on the regional stage

Newport hockey

The club’s under-12s were in action at Ratcliffe College in Leicester, competing alongside 15 other sides to be crowned the best team in the Midlands.

Newport had qualified as the top team in Shropshire and progressed through their group after finishing in second place following wins against Ashby (2-1) and Bromsgrove (2-0) and a narrow 1-0 defeat against Beeston.

That saw the team into the top half of the draw, still in contention to win overall.

Next up was a clash against Rugby & East Warwickshire where Newport took the game to the opposition, shut down any attacks at goal and created numerous chances without being able to put the ball away. Three spectacular goalline clearances kept the game goalless and prevented Newport progressing into the last four.

Newport drew their next game 0-0 against Leamington but finished the day in style with a 2-0 victory over Belper to secure a seventh-placed finish overall.

“This is a fantastic achievement for the club, with half of the team still eligible to play at this age group next season,” said coach Ash Williams.

“To finish seventh in the Midlands is quite remarkable. The boys represented themselves and the club incredibly well.

“On another day the results against Beeston and Rugby could have been different but just to be competing with clubs of that size and pedigree is something to be very proud of.

“The future is very bright for the club and these players.”