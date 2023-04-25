Penny Healey is on top of the world

Penn Healey

Penny Healey, from Newport, won gold in the Antalya 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1 after an inspiring performance.

Her gold medal win also means she is now ranked world number one in the recurve women’s category. Healey dominated her final against Germany’s Elina Idensen and never looked in doubt to take the title completing an impressive 6-0 victory.

The win sees the teenager emulate the success of her British teammate Bryony Pitman, who won gold at the same event in 2022.

On her win in Turkey, Healey said: “It feels amazing, after that last arrow I was like ‘did it do it or not’ but I can’t believe it’s happened. It feels unreal.”

“I will be honest; I was so nervous.

“My legs and arms were shaking, but having [coach] Nicky Hunt in the box singing and dancing with me helped a lot.