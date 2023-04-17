Broseley boys finally pocket some silverware

They won an in-house battle to claim the Bridgnorth Snooker League’s team KO Consolation Cup.

Giving their A team a 98-point handicap start, the B side made steady progress in pulling back the deficit during the first three frames, which were won by Andy and Nick Carson anf Mike Brezwyn.

However, prior to the fourth frame the deficit was still 47 points.

It was then that Craig Griffiths turned the match on its head.

Griffiths beat Andy Garbett by 60 points and with Eddie ‘the anchor man’ Mullard up last, the match was as good as won.

Although up against the A team’s Matt Smout, who has been no-one’s pushover this season, Mullard, as is often the case, brought home the bacon and ensured Broseley B of their consolation.

The main prize is the Challenge Cup and St John’s A confirmed their place in back-to-back finals by crushing Chelmarsh Sc.

On paper there was very little to separate the teams, with St John’s having the advantage of a modest 21-point start.

However, after the first frame that lead was only three points short of a ton after Rob Powell, with modest 27 break, showing no mercy for Chris Petford.

It could be said that Powell’s excellent win sealed the outcome of the match.

Carl Walker cut Chelmarsh’s deficit by a few points by beating Martin Lippitt on the black, and Ian Postans made a fist of it by comfortably beating Josh Summers, but St Johns still led by almost double that which they had started the night with.

And Postans’ effort was shot to pieces in the penultimate frame when Tim Steele, with 33 break, overwhelmed Steve Jones.

Kevin Hawkins was never going to surrender an 86-point lead in the final frame, Matt Judd’s six-point victory was merely a consolation.

St John’s will now play Woodfield in the final to be played at Chelmarsh on April 18.

Results

Consolation Cup final: Broseley B 363 (H’cap 7), Broseley A 312 (H’cap 105) – A. Carson 74, N. Caswell 53; N. Carson 61, C. Barden 42; M. Brezwyn 55, G. Watson 44; C. Griffiths 93, A. Garbett 33; E. Mullard 73, M. Smout 35.