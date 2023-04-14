Grand National hope Our Power makes final cut

Our Power has made the cut for tomorrow’s Gran National – and goes in with a good chance Picture: Phil Blagg Photography

Owned by James Potter, who has spent years owning race horses alongside wife Jean, it is among one of the favourites for one of the biggest races in the national hunt calendar.

Alongside long-time associate Dai Walters, of Walters Plant Hire, they are preparing for what could be arguably their biggest ever entry, with Sam Twiston-Davies riding the Sam Thomas-trained horse, which is as low as 14/1 with some bookmakers.

Brett Williams, of the Potter Group, insists it is an achievement in itself for the group to have a runner in the most prestigious race in the world.

He explained: “This is the race that every trainer, jockey, owner and stable member wants to be involved in, and it is just a great achievement to have a runner in the most prestigious race in the world. And then to have a horse that has got a chance is more than you can ask for.

“He is trained by a Welshman in Sam Thomas in Cardiff, he is owned by a Welshpool company and even trains on canter carpet made from recycled fibres, and with Potters Group being recycling it ticks that box too. James and Jean have both had success at Aintree over the years with the likes of Kayf Grace – but this will be their first horse to run in the National.”

The horse comes into the race in superb form.

In his last two rides he has won both, at Ascot and then at Kempton – and now goes into this weekend with a ‘rock solid chance’.

And for the Potters, if they could pull off a victory this weekend, it would follow on from their success in the Welsh Grand National back in 2013 – when Mountainous took the title.

Williams added: “The fact that the favourite is 8/1 and Our Power is around 20, that is the sort of price that has won the last two races.

“It won at both Ascot and Kempton, which was a great victory, and he is six pounds well in for this one, so he is very well handicapped.

“He schooled well over the jumps on the national fences last Tuesday, and he is a very relaxed horse.

“He has a good, nice rhythm, he stays well. He is up to four and a half miles here, but he is an eight-year-old.