Home Grand Prix gold for Shropshire star Penny Healey

Penny Healey

The teenager overcame Germany’s Elina Idensen in the recurve women’s final, having earlier teamed up with Tom Hall to win silver in the recurve mixed team, losing to the Netherlands in the final.

After drawing the first set of the women’s final agianst Idensen, former Idsall School pupil Healey pulled away for a dominant 7-1 on a memorable day.

“It feels amazing to do this in front of my family and especially on home turf,” said Healey, a member of Newport’s Audco Archers. “It has a special place in my heart now.”