British judokas selected for the World Championships

England's Gemma Howell

The pair have been selected for the event in Doha, which runs from May 7-13.

It is the latest event on the road to qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Reigning European champion Howell heads to Qatar in the 63kg weight category – where she will come up against compatriot and world number one Lucy Renshall, from Walsall.

Powell, from Powys, competes alongside British team-mate Emma Reid, who also lives in Walsall, in the 78kg category.

British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue said: “The 2023 World Championships in Qatar is the premier event of the IJF World Tour and we are pleased to confirm a strong team of eight women and five men.

“The women’s team all have international pedigree who have performed and medalled at Grand Prix and Grand Slam level, where we have seen some very impressive performances over the last couple of months leading into these championships.

“Our men’s programme is growing in strength where the team has selected itself.

“All have a strong Olympic qualification ranking and have medalled at European Open level.

“Special mentions to Charlie Young, who competes in his first World Championships, and recently won the Rome European Open and also to Harry Lovell-Hewitt, who has overcome a career-ending injury a few years ago, to make back recent back-to-back European Open finals and also earn his first World Championships selection.

“Chelsie Giles will not compete in these World Championships.

“Having won silver in 2022, her Year 1 Olympic Qualification is very much on track and will be focusing on the IJF World Masters in August as her primary event this year, which is a key Year 2 Olympic qualification event.