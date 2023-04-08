All-conquering Newport target national award

Newport

All four of the club’s senior sides have gained promotion with three of them – the men’s first and seconds and the ladies – claiming the league title along the way.

And now they are hoping to put the icing on the cake after being nominated for England Hockey’s Club of the Year award.

“We are absolutely ecstatic about what has happened is season,” said first team skipper Ash Williams.

“I don’t know of any other club who have seen all their senior sides gain promotion.

“And now we have learned that we have been nominated fir England Hockey’s Club of the Year.

“We should find out in a couple of months if we have been successful, but to be even talking about this is just crazy.

“It’s been an unbelievable season.”

And Newport made sure they finished their campaign in style last weekend with two more resounding victories.

The men’s first team, who have powered their way to the Midlands Division 7 North West title, wrapped up their season by beating visiting Sutton Coldfield fourths 8-0.

Matt Sanders led the victory charge with five goals while Williams netted twice. Ben Humpherson completed the scoring.

And the second team were even more ruthless as they hammered Beacon sixths 14-0 to end their title-winning Division 10 North West season with a perfect 18 wins from 18 games.

Tom Lewis enjoyed a stunning debut for the side. The 14-year-old netted six times while Nathan Evans bagged a four-timer. Jack McLaughlin and Aiden Hofland both scored twice to complete the rout.