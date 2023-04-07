Speedsters are revved up for battle at Loton

Loton Park Hill Climb

Reigning British hill climb champion Wallace Menzies will compete in his Gould GR59 single seater racing car against most of the other top 10 seeded UK drivers, including Alex Summers, of Tenbury Wells, and Ludlow’s Scott Moran.

Making a comeback this year is former top 10 driver Will Hall of Romsley, who has bought a brand new Gould GR59 single seater racing car which will appear for the first time this coming weekend, while Veteran driver Roger Moran of Ludlow is entered in his recently acquired and highly modified Lotus Exige Mod-Prod car.

Meanwhile several record-breaking riders make up a large entry of 40 motor cycles and side-car outfits competing in their own national hill climb championship, including former local Loton Park track record holder Paul Jarrett, of Kenley, on a KTM.

Several invited clubs will be in attendance including Dews Downton Minis, Westfield Sports Cars, 500 Owners Club and competitors in the Midland Speed Championship.

The Allswage Loton Park Championship, for members of organising hosts Hagley Car Club, will include Shrewsbury’s Duncan Morgan in an Abarth 124 Spider, Chris Westwood of Stourbridge, in a Lotus Elise, Peter Taylor, of Whitchurch, in a Mazda MX5, Will Gough of Droitwich, in an Alfa Romeo 4C, Andrew Coleman of Kidderminster, in a Subaru Impreza, Graham Wynn, of Shifnal, in a Gould GR59, Bridgnorth’s Mike Harriman, in a Renault Clio, and Jonathen Varley, of Telford, in a GWR Predator.