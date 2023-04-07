Celebration time as Eyton hits a century

Action from the Eyton event in 2019

The point-to-point at Eyton-On-Severn, seven miles from Shrewsbury, has a rich history down the years attracting thousands of riders and race lovers to the event.

The first race, held as a joint meeting between North Shropshire and South Shropshire Hunts, took place on March 28, 1921 when Craig Tanner, of Tanners Wines, moved the event from Haughmond on the Sundorne Estate to Eyton after he had taken on a tenancy four years earlier.

A passionate horseman and popular point-to-point rider throughout Shropshire and neighbouring counties, he enjoyed a racing career which spanned 30 years and one of Monday’s races, the Maiden Race, will be for the Craig Tanner Trophy.

But the history of the Shropshire Hunt being involved in point-to-point dates back further to 1888, with the Grenadier Guards hosting a race which finished at Cloverley near Calverhall.

Other meetings took place at Upton Magna, Preston Brockhurst, Bayston Hill, Albrighton, Upton Magna and Palms Hill, Wem before it settled at Eyton, on the 7,000 acre Raby Estate which is now owned by Lord Barnard and maintained by tenant farmers

Despite two years of Covid, the event continues to thrive and returned last year, with 2023 marking its centenary.

The course still nestles comfortably under the Wrekin and it is said to be the longest in the country.

A sold out pre-meeting centenary lunch is being held on Good Friday with David Minton and Eric Windsor, who will also be at the event on the day to answer questions.

Minton is well-known on the jump racing scene as one of the most successful bloodstock agents of the past 50 years, having bought and sold numerous winners of the biggest races including five Grand National heroes, two Cheltenham Gold Cup winners and two Champion Chase winners.

Windsor commentated at Eyton for over 25 years before retirement last year and both have seen many great horses and riders at Eyton

Richard Burton, the joint chairman of the point-to-point committee said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone back to this popular racecourse in the glorious Shropshire countryside.

“Eyton is always a special place, but this year it will be more magical when we think of the incredible 100-year history of this unique course.”

Billed as a fun family day out, there will be six races on the day starting at 1pm and going through until 4.25pm, with competitions held for racegoers and plenty of stalls and entertainment