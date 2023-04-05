Telford pockets Players Championship snooker event

It has been confirmed that the Players Championship, which for the last two years has taken place in Wolverhampton, will go ahead in Shropshire.

Telford's International Centre will be the venue for one of the World Snooker Tour's showpiece events, which is televised on ITV. The tournament features the sport's top 16 players on the one-year ranking list.

The event will run across one week between February 19 and February 25 2024.

The International Centre was previously the home of snooker's UK Championship for four events between 2007 and 2011, won by stars Ronnie O'Sullivan, Shaun Murphy, Ding Junhui and John Higgins.

The Players Championship, established in 2011, is part of a triple series including the World Grand Prix and Tour Championship. Winners during its two-year stint at Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Village were Neil Robertson and Murphy, who landed the crown in February.