Family fun in the sun at Ludlow races

Action at Ludlow

Under the warm sunshine Magical Maggie took the opening race for Alastair Ralph as she bounced back to form after a couple of poor runs. The better ground was a big reason behind that but she was clearly the best horse in the race judging by the manner she won the race.

The second race saw La Renommee double up at Ludlow holding the form with Fortunes Melody. Richard Newland’s mare likes the better ground Ludlow offers and I can see her picking up one or two more nice prizes before the season is out.

Olly Murphy was in the winner’s enclosure as hot favourite Space Voyage justified short odds to win a four-runner novice hurdle. The mare looked briefly in trouble turning in but her stamina kicked in late and she just prevailed in a thrilling finish.

The Boyne Cup was the feature race of the day and two fences from home it looked to produce the finish of the day. Five or six runners were still in with a chance but the classy Annsam stayed stronger for the Evan Williams yard and took the majority of the good prize money on offer.

Hardy Fella was a well supported favourite but couldn’t get past Norley as Ben Pauling’s charge made all the running in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle. The favourite looked poised to strike turning in but the eventual winner found more to prevail at odds of 6/1.

Alastair Ralph and Norma Harris were at the double as Scherbobalob bounced back from an unseat last time out at Bangor on Dee to take the 2m handicap hurdle.

The finale went the way of Fix At All as he backed up his facile win at Ludlow last time out with another easy victory for Michael Scudamore and his team.