Whitchurch Ladies rack up another win at the top

Hockey

After the half-time break, Whitchurch had a run of short corners and eventually managed to convert with Lisa Sullivan catching the rebound from captain Cath Gresty’s straight strike to make it 1-0.

And the second was scored when a fast run up the wing by Gresty fired the ball into the D where Sullivan picked out Jasmin Williams and Poppy Huxley, who passed between them for Williams to slot past the keeper.

The ladies seconds also played two matches over the weekend and continued their excellent run of form with two big wins – beating Warrington seconds 9-0 on Saturday and Macclesfield thirds 11-2 on Sunday to guarantee a top-five finish in their first season since promotion.

The men suffered another frustrating loss North West Division Five South (Central), losing 4-0 at Macclesfield seconds.

Martin Beecher had several opportunities, but the Macclesfield keeper was on good form, while Tom Edwards had another fantastic game.

The men’s seconds conceded eight goals on two occasions across the weekend – losing to Golborne on Saturday and Deeside fifths on Sunday – though they did manage a consolation goal on each occasions.

Airan Jones grabbed the goal against Golborne, driving into the D and unleashing an unstoppable shot past the Golborne keeper.