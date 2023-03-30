Triumphant thirds add to Newport’s success story

Newport Hockey

They held their nerve to secure promotion in their first season of league hockey.

A midweek victory over promotion rivals Shrewsbury and then a hard fought triumph over Shropshire rivals Telford & Wrekin at the weekend sealed the deal as they claimed second place behind their second team in Midlands Division 10 North West. And their success rounded off a stunning campaign for the club that saw every adult side gain promotion.

“The third team have gained promotion and that’s a fantastic achievement in their first season of league hockey,” said first team skipper and coach Ash Williams.

“The aim at the start of the season was for mid-table. But the younger players have really improved and the new signings made a difference and everything just clicked.

“It’s great for the club. It’s not all about the best players it’s about the whole club and how important all the players are. The men’s firsts and seconds and the ladies all won their divisions and the third team’s success means every adult side at the club has been promoted this season. That’s just amazing.

“It’s exciting times for the club and we want to push on next season and see where we can go.”

The thirds trailed in both games but hit back to Beat Shrewsbury 3-2 with goals from Mike Grabarz, Tom Lewis and Sharm Dhaliwal.

And after going one down to Telford, Dhaliwal and Paul Gerrie netted either side of half-time to secure the win.

The first team suffered a rare winless weekend as they were held to a goalless draw by second-placed Cannock. “It was an evenly matched game,” said Williams.

“First half, we weren’t at the races and we had an honest talk at half-time.

“In the second half we played much better hockey but didn’t really create any chances. The game just sort of fizzled out but credit to Cannock because they played well.”

The first team wrap up their season at to Sutton Coldfield fourths on Saturday, while the seconds travel to Beacon looking to end with a 100 per cent record after 16 wins from 16 games.