Shropshire archer Penny Healey is ready to take on the world

Penny Healey

The 18-year-old is the youngest competitor in an 11-strong squad that will be heading out to Antalya in Turkey later this month for the first stage of the event.

Former Idsall School student Healey is a member of Audco Archers in Newport and has already made her mark on the world stage.

Her proudest achievement to date is winning the Indoor World Series Finals in 2022 in Las Vegas – her first victory in a senior event – along with shooting the European junior, national senior and junior WA720 record.

Healey will compete in the women’s recurve along with Telford-based archer Sarah Bettles, who won gold in the team event at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.