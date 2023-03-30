Mixed fortunes for Telford from double header

Telford Hockey

Saturday saw Telford ease to victory against struggling Stratford.

The hosts’ strike partnership of Dave Tracey and Tom Mallet combined for the opening goal, with Mallet winning the ball before feeding it through to Tracey, who drove into the ‘D’ and slotted ball past the keeper to give Telford the lead. Telford had chances to extend their lead, including a fantastic save from the Stratford keeper to deny Ollie Brannan at the back post.

Stratford hit back to equalise from a penalty corner but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

They were reduced to 10 men following a yellow card and Telford took advantage with Mallet scoring a fine individual goal to make it 2-1 at half-time. The second half saw Telford grab two more goals with Stacey and Mallet both firing home from penalty corners.

But there was no joy for the side on Sunday as they lost 4-1 to second-placed Khalsa Leamington. Callum Stacey scored for Telford.

The men’s second won 2-1 at Ramgarhia thanks to goals from Sean Huffer and Matt Hadley-Moore.

But the seconds saw their 18-game unbeaten run end on Sunday when they lost 3-2 away to Finchfield. Telford’s goals came from Jon Cook and Gareth Hawkins.

The third team beat Tamworth firsts 6-1. Ryan Dymond-Link (two), Ben Stevens, Matt Fennell-Fox, Luis Parker and Andrew Lloyd were on target.

Conor Ashbridge netted a hat-trick as the fourths won 11-0 at Lichfield.

Josh Sykes (two), Scott Marshall (two), George Pittson (two), Eddie Sykes and John Keeble also scored.

The fifths lost 2-1 at Newport thirds. Aaron Black scored.

The women’s first team lost 3-0 to promoted Bromsgrove on Saturday and then drew 2-2 against Towcester on Sunday. Kathryn Sinclair scored twice.