Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Pickleball Group earn medals out in Spain

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Pickleball Group enjoyed great success in Spain for the European Pickleball Championships, bringing home a fantastic eight medals from their trip.

Shrewsbury Pickleball picked up an impressive medal haul at the European Championships in Spain
Shrewsbury Pickleball picked up an impressive medal haul at the European Championships in Spain

The club took part in the four-day event run by Pickleball Rota from Spain in conjunction with Pickleball Global.

Fourteen-year-old Jason Edwards Pereira, who claimed gold in the under-14 singles category last year, was triumphant again as he bagged another gold medal in the under-16s this time out. The youngster also claimed gold alongside Ewan Skilicorn, of Shrewsbury Pickleball Group, in the under-16 doubles competition as they beat Swedish pair Arwid Dahlin and Linus Jarmens by two sets to one in the final.

The doubles champions will also be competing at the UK national under-25 competition in Milton Keynes in April.

Pereira looked for more success in the under-19 singles category, but was knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

Sabrina Edwards Perieria and Fiona Edwards were victorious in Spain, too, as they won silver medals in the 4.0+ advanced ratings category.

Edwards also claimed bronze in the ladies’ singles, 19-50 aged, 4+ advanced category, beating Cassandra Mooney, while Nathan Hill took silver in the mixed doubles age 50 plus 4.5 advanced rating, and a bronze in singles.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News