Shrewsbury Pickleball Group earn medals out in Spain

Shrewsbury Pickleball picked up an impressive medal haul at the European Championships in Spain

The club took part in the four-day event run by Pickleball Rota from Spain in conjunction with Pickleball Global.

Fourteen-year-old Jason Edwards Pereira, who claimed gold in the under-14 singles category last year, was triumphant again as he bagged another gold medal in the under-16s this time out. The youngster also claimed gold alongside Ewan Skilicorn, of Shrewsbury Pickleball Group, in the under-16 doubles competition as they beat Swedish pair Arwid Dahlin and Linus Jarmens by two sets to one in the final.

The doubles champions will also be competing at the UK national under-25 competition in Milton Keynes in April.

Pereira looked for more success in the under-19 singles category, but was knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

Sabrina Edwards Perieria and Fiona Edwards were victorious in Spain, too, as they won silver medals in the 4.0+ advanced ratings category.