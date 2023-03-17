No dream finish for Luccia

Trainer Nicky Henderson and Luccia during a visit to Nicky Henderson's stables at Seven Barrows in Lambourn, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday February 13, 2023..

Sandy’s horse Luccia was chasing a fifth successive win when she lined up for the Jack De Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

But the pre-race favourite came up short as Gavin Sheehan gave 16-1 shot You Wear It Well a fine front-running ride to claim victory.

Luccia, ridden by Nico de Boinville and trained by Nicky Henderson, pushed along into third as the runners turned for home and then moved up into second place but she made no impression on the run to the last fence and then weakened and lost two places to eventually cross the finish line in fourth.

You Wear It Well kept galloping and responded to her rider’s urgings when the pack began to bare down on her in the closing stages.