Ace Welch proves to be an expert

Clive Motorcycle Club

The club was hosting the first round of the Mid Wales Centre ACU 2023 trials championship and in the expert class, Shropshire’s Jack Welch edged out Andy Lee on a tie-break, the pair just ahead of Llanidloes’ Hugo Jervis.

Machynlleth’s David Richards had a somewhat clearer margin of victory over Meilyr Evans, of Darowen, in the Intermediate class, finishing some 13 marks ahead. Home club rider Kev Bowden was third.

Moving up on to the Inter route, Llandrindod Wells’ Brianna King took the youth class win.

Any mistakes were costly, no more so than on the clubman route with Cross Gates’ Joe Griffin and Scott Brookes both finishing with one mark to their name, Griffin eventually claiming the win by travelling the furthest before putting his foot down.

Knighton’s David Brick was right behind on two marks and Ross on Wye’s Gordon Brown a further mark down.

Oswestry’s Kevin Ellis persuaded his pre 1965 BSA Gold Star around the course to win the clubman Twin Shock class.

On the Sportsman route, Herefordshire’s Ken Brown dropped just one mark. Second best on this route was Bishops Castles’ Nick Woolley, who won the Twin Shock class.

Special mention to youth riders Rebecca Brown, from Ross, and Welshpool’s Evan Bowden, who worked hard on the sportsman route to finish with Brown beating Bowden by 12 marks at the finish.