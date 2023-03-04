Newport closing in on title success

Newport hockey

The Midlands Hockey Division Seven North West leaders went into this afternoon’s home clash with North Stafford III eight points clear of nearest challengers Cannock.

Newport’s saw their grip on the title race strengthened last weekend when they eased to a comfortable 7-2 success at Beacon, while Cannock suffered a 1-0 reverse at home to Sutton Coldfield.

Goals from Ash Williams and Matt McNay put Newport two up, only for Beacon to hit back and level by half-time.

But Newport then stepped up a gear after the break as Ben Humpherson struck twice and Benji Howells, Archie Bridgwood and Ed Bushnell once each to secure the points.

Newport’s ladies, who have already secured promotion, maintained their unbeaten run with a convincing 6-0 victory against Bloxwich. Molly Leonard, Keira James, (two), Maisie Poston, Rebecca Podmore and Sarah Murase grabbed the goals.

There were mixed fortunes for Market Drayton’s teams last weekend.

The men’s first team and the ladies both tasted defeat – 5-0 against Redditch and 6-0 by Phoenix Blues respectively – but the men’s second XI rallied claimed a victory.

Dave Poole struck twice and James Parsons once as they beat Stone 3-2 in Division Nine North West

Telford & Wrekin battled their way to a 1-1 draw at home to West Bridgford in their latest Premier Division outing. Callum Stacey scored for Telford, who travelled to Leek today.

The ladies’ first team suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Solihull Blossomfield.

Whitchurch are sitting fourth in the North West Men’s Division Five South (Central) standings following a superb 6-2 success at Alderley Edge.

Tom Forster was the star of the show as he netted four times.

It was Forster who opened the scoring from a short corner with Jack Barnes then adding a second before half-time.

A stunning strike from Forster made it 3-0 and then he completed his treble.

Alderley then rallied briefly as they struck twice, but Whitchurch were soon back in charge as Barnes a deflected effort from Barnes made it 5-2.

Fittingly, Forster had the final say when he fired home goal number six.

Whitchurch Ladies also hit the goal trail away to Alderley Edge.