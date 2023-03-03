Drewett and Brennan book final shootout

They booked a final showdown after battling their way through the quarter and semi-final matches at St John’s and Alveley.

And Drewett was undoubtedly the star of the occasion, knocking out 16-time champion and favourite Simon Thomas in the last eight.

In fact, Thomas hardly had a look in, while Drewett rattled in breaks of 22 and 33 in the first frame and an excellent 61 in the second to confirm his superiority and a 2-0 victory.

In the Semi-Final, Drewett went up against Broseley’s Owen Hughes, who had despatched Chelmarsh’s Ian Postans 2-0 in a closely contested quarter-final. And although lacking and high breaks, Drewett again came away a comfortable 2-0 victory.

James Brennan’s 2-1 quarter-final success against Broseley’s Andy Carson had not been quite so straight forward.

In fact, Carson may have won the match had he of potted the final pink in the first frame. He had taken the brown and blue but had left himself with a fine cut on the pink. He missed the ball completely, leaving Brennan with a steal.

Carson then levelled in a hard fought second frame, notching a modest 21 break while Brennan mustered a 28.

In the deciding frame, Carson started off well, establishing an early 20-plus point lead. But then Brennan knocked in a 38 break which changed the course of the frame.

After successfully knocking out Carson, Brennan then took on Carson’s team-mate Pete Thompson, who had progressed as a result of his opponent, Tom Maxfield, withdrawing from the competition.

Sitting down for almost two hours while Brennan was given the same length of time getting accustomed to the table, no doubt affected Thompson frame of mind.

Brennan cruised to a 2-0 victory, knocking in breaks of 25 and 27 in the first frame, while Thompson hardly had a look in.

Taking nothing away from James. He played some excellent snooker throughout the evening and was a deserving winner.

The final showdown between Drewett and Brennan, best of five frames, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 – venue to be arranged.

Individuals Championship results - quarter-finals: C. Drewett 2, S. Thomas 0 (62-19, 64-19); O. Hughes 2, I. Postans 0 (60-37, 57-47); J. Brennan 2, A. Carson 1 (58-49, 49-60, 81-38). Semi-finals: C. Drewett 2, O. Hughes 0 (42-21, 68-23); J. Brennan 2, P. Thompson 0 (81-25; 68-19).

Secretary’s Shield & 49er’s Night

Despite depleted numbers, both the Secretary’s Shield and 49er’s knock-outs were finally brought to a conclusion at St. John’s Club. With a 28-point handicap advantage Alveley’s Chris Jepson, made it ‘back to back’ wins, again beating Chris Lewis from Chelmarsh in the final in the first of these two competitions. Chris Lewis needed a snooker with Blue, Pink and Black remaining and in one of his attempts he went ‘in-off’ to end the contest. Chris Jepson had trailed St. John’s Kevin Hawkins throughout his Semi-Final but came good with the final three balls. Meanwhile, Chris Lewis had made it look easy when beating fellow clubman Beamer Jones but had to rely on the final colours to pull back Mark Jones’s 42-point advantage. However, all was not lost for Mark. He made his way to the 49er’s Shield final, courtesy of his opponent, last season’s winner - Bryan Oakley, being unable to make it due to car trouble. In a close run final, Mark had the beating of Alveley’s Reg Burton. Reg had previously knocked out Kath Gill.

Secretary’s Shield Results – Quarter-Finals: C. Lewis 44, S. Jones 17; M. Jones 78, D. Jones 29. Semi-Finals: C. Lewis 87, M. Jones 77; K. Hawkins 43, C. Jepson 48. Final: C. Lewis 44, C. Jepson 70.