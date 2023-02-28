Hello moto! Sun is shining on Hawkstone International

Fans in attendance wait in anticipation for the start of the MX1/MX2 race, with the racers then going wheel-to-wheel through the bends at Hawkstone Park

The Hawkstone International – hosted by Salop Motor Club at Hawkstone Park, near Shrewsbury – is the traditional curtain-raiser in the UK, but has been impacted by bad weather and Covid-19 in recent years.

However, it was dry and bright for the riders to take to the track on Sunday – much to the delight of the organisers.

Carly Houghton, of hosts Salop Motor Club, said: “We finally had good weather for the international and it showed with the mass amount of fans that came out the watch.

“It was a very good day and a great way to get the motocross season started.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in making this happen, the land owners, locals, staff, riders, medics, sponsors and media.

“Thank you for all those that supported the 2023 Ashbrook Hawkstone International.”

Some of the best riders in the world competed once again at it was Glenn Coldenhoff who started the year in superb form on his new 2023 Yamaha in the MX1.

The Dutch talent took good starts and looked super comfortable at the front.

He had pressure from behind in both races he won, but he didn’t once look behind him and barely made a mistake all day.

Since signing with Yamaha, Coldenhoff seems to get better every single year and – now on the new bike – it could be the perfect timing for ‘The Hoff’ to elevate himself to the top of motocross grand prix standings on a regular basis.

In MX2, Joel Rizzi rode well all day to take the win and start his season on a positive note.

He got the better of retired racer Jake Nicholls in an intense battle and also rode well in the super final to finish eighth just behind Shaun Simpson.

The Hawkstone International also saw the return of multiple world champion Jeffrey Herlings to the track from injury.