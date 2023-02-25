Newport secure promotion at first time of asking

Market Drayton seconds scorers Dillon Weller, Jesse Thompstone and Phil Riley

They confirmed their spot at the top Midlands Women’s League Division Six Moorland with a convincing 7-0 triumph at Stafford fourths.

Newport got off to a flying start with captain Sarah Murase scoring in the first eight minutes. This was followed by a stinging volley from Bex Podmore, who marked her return from injury in style.

Keira James made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time and they continued to put their foot on the gas in the second half with Podmore and James doubling their tally before Sophie Hesbrook and Dani Dain rounded off the scoring.

The men’s seconds continued their own title charge with their best performance of the season to date in Midlands 10 North West. The rearranged fixture against a competitive Leek sevenths was played mainly in the Leek half, with Nathan Evans continuing his rich vein of goalscoring form, bagging another hat-trick.

Goals from Archie Bridgwood, Simon Laycock, skipper Martin Hall and Aidan Hofland sealed the 7-0 victory to keep them firmly at the top of the table, five points clear of Shrewsbury fourths.

The men’s thirds continued their fine run of results in the same division, coming away 8-0 victors at Beacon sixths. Tom Lewis (three), Oli Cerrone (two), Ed Bushnell (two) and Isaac Johnson netted.

Market Drayton’s second team twice came from behind to edge out Leek sixths 3-2, with goals from Jesse Thompstone, Phil Riley and Dillon Weller. Meanwhile, an understrength first team went down 8-0 against Lichfield seconds and the ladies’ first could only field 10 players in their 7-0 defeat at Bridgnorth.

Whitchurch Ladies seconds only had 10 minutes to warm up for their match at Golborne seconds, but the lack of preparation did not affect them as they raced to a 7-0 triumph.

Heidi Groom – who had missed the start of the match stuck in traffic – arrived to score a hat-trick, and was joined on the scoresheet by Jas Williams, Hayley Kellet, Sophie Jones and Lydia Jones.