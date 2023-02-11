Hat trick for Hollywood as Will Ferrell turns up to watch Wrexham

Will Ferrell. Picture Wrexham AFC

Ron Burgundy and Austin Powers star Mr Ferrell said he was "nervous" after he walked in to the stadium before today's match against Wealdstone.

Fixing his wind-blown hair in a video posted on Twitter Mr Ferrell said: "Hi it's Will Ferrell and this is my first time here. Where are we again? Wrexham.

"Really excited to see the match and to be honest with you I am a little nervous. "

Wrexham AFC tweeted a warm welcome to the club which is owned by fellow Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who completed their takeover of Wrexham for £2m in February 2021.

Meanwhile, down the road in Shrewsbury a crowd of more than 7,500 were excited to see their team go for a sixth consecutive win.