Hat trick for Hollywood as Will Ferrell turns up to watch Wrexham

By David Tooley

American comedian and actor Will Ferrell made it a hat-trick of Hollywood stars associated with Wrexham FC.

Will Ferrell. Picture Wrexham AFC
Ron Burgundy and Austin Powers star Mr Ferrell said he was "nervous" after he walked in to the stadium before today's match against Wealdstone.

Fixing his wind-blown hair in a video posted on Twitter Mr Ferrell said: "Hi it's Will Ferrell and this is my first time here. Where are we again? Wrexham.

"Really excited to see the match and to be honest with you I am a little nervous. "

Wrexham AFC tweeted a warm welcome to the club which is owned by fellow Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who completed their takeover of Wrexham for £2m in February 2021.

Meanwhile, down the road in Shrewsbury a crowd of more than 7,500 were excited to see their team go for a sixth consecutive win.

No Holleywood actors were believed to be at the Oteley Road ground for the crunch local derby against Port Vale.

