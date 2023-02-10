Chelmarsh are in charge after superb display

Two convincing wins from Simon Thomas, that included a 30 break when beating Owen Hughes, and Gary Smith, who beat Andy Carson, set Chelmarsh on their way.

Paul Manning found the going a little tougher when beating Craig Griffiths but there could be no doubt about the final two frames won by Chris Lewis and Andy Smith.

Lewis dismantled Pete Thompson while Smith knocked in a fine 58 break and did not allow his opponent, Nick Carson, a single ball.

An unbelievable 5-0 win for Chelmarsh that means they only need to win one frame in this week’s second leg in order to collect the cup.

Meanwhile, Broseley A have taken a one-frame advantage from the first leg of the Second Division final to put themselves on course for what could be a repeat of last season’s victory over St John’s B.

In a yo-yo match, Gary Watson provided Broseley with the early lead, before Pete Williams levelled for St John’s.

Neil Caswell put Broseley back in front and then Jason Brown levelled for the second time.

Matt Smout ensured Broseley of their slender advantage going into the second leg by taking the final match of the evening.

Although having been demolished in the first leg of the League Cup by Chelmarsh, Broseley B have strengthened their hold on the number one spot in the race for the title.

By beating Maddocks 3-2 in a match which had been postponed prior to Christmas, their lead at the top was increased to three points.

The three wins from Andy Carson, Nick Carson and Paul Lloyd were not easy. In fact, Lloyd’s victory over Paul Harper was decided on the final black in the final frame.

In contrast, the two frames won by James Brennan and Tom Maxfield were virtually walkovers. Brennan notched two breaks of 30, putting Owen Hughes to the sword, while Maxfield did a hatchet job on Craig Griffith that included an impressive 69 break.

League Cup final – first leg results: First Division – Broseley B 0, Chelmarsh B 5: O. Hughes 13, S. Thomas 51; A. Carson 20, G. Smith 64; C. Griffiths 38, P. Manning 60; P. Thompson 7, C. Lewis 83; N. Carson 0, A. Smith 86. Second Division – St. John’s B 2, Broseley A 3: M. Jones 25, G. Watson 53; P. Williams 47, C. Barden 37; K. Smith 20, N. Caswell 54; J. Brown 64, A. Garbett 31; M. Crawley 35, Matt Smout 69.

League Result