Picklers relishing festival fun at first Midlands event

Competitiors from the pickleball festival at Tipton

Contestants came from Southampton, Harrogate, Lincoln and North Wales, as well as the Black Country.

But the largest contingent came from Shropshire, where a group was formed in December 2021 by Fiona Edwards, who ran the weekend event.

Pickleball is an indoor or outdoor racket sport where where two or four players hit a ball over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddles.

Originating in the USA where over four million people – known as picklers – play it, Pickleball England runs the sport in this country, co-ordinating clubs nationwide and organising professional and amateur tournaments.

British number one Thaddea Lock was also present at the Tipton event. Thaddea, an ex tennis professional only started playing pickleball in 2018 but became a triple national champion in Bolton last October and has won many European tournaments.

Festival goers were treated to a showcase of her skills in a doubles exhibition match with pickleball professional coaches Rob Williams and Sam Basford and Julie McCauley, the ladies over 50 European champion.

Group coaching clinics were also put on as part of the festival and competitors enjoyed a free pickleball prize draw.

Fiona said: "It was a great success with over 100 players on both Saturday and Sunday taking part and it shows the popularity of this growing sport that people came from all over the country to play or watch."

"As the number of picklers in the Midlands is increasing there are plans to put on another Central England Festival again at Tipton Sports Academy at the start of July, with the aim to double the capacity to 24 courts and potentially 350 competitors."