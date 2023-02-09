Notification Settings

Hoppers power to Wrekin Indoor glory

By Nick Elwell

Grasshoppers successfully retained their Wrekin Indoor League crown after what has been a record-breaking year for the competition.

There were 14 teams involved in this year’s competition – more than ever before – which saw the League extended to start last October and continue through to January with a Finals Night.

Hoppers took on Shifnal in the final, and the Priorslee Road side batted first and made 78 with Shaun Lorimer hitting 25 and Alex Riley 24.

Andy Harrison was the standout bowler for Hoppers, taking 3-9 while Ed Davies chipped in with two wickets. In reply, Hoppers eased to victory without losing a wicket, Matt Swift hitting a rapid unbeaten 62.

In the semi-final Hoppers had seen off the challenge of Shrewsbury, bowling out the London Roaders for 38 with skipper Joe Yapp claiming 3-4 off just 1.1 overs. They again reached their victory target without losing a wicket.

The other semi-final was a closer with Shelton batting first and making 77 with Dan Walker hitting 29 and Pabel Saha 20. In reply, Matt Denver hit 20 and Lormier 29 as Shifnal claimed victory for the loss of two wickets.

Competition organiser Katie Rushton said: “We would like to thank Wrekin College for hosting the competition and Dave Hassall for his officiating.

“It was great to see wo many teams entering this year and I would like to thank all the teams involved. We hope the competition continues to be just as popular later this year.”

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

