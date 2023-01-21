Mallet hammers home a hat-trick

Hockey

A trip to Boots firsts proved to be a tough game but Telford returned home with some reward following a 3-3 draw.

Tom Mallet was the star of the show for the visitors as he bagged a superb hat-trick.

He opened the scoring for the visitors with a drag flick from a penalty corner, while his second strike saw him dispossess an opponent in the middle of the field before advancing and finishing with a beautiful reverse shot into the top corner. Another reverse shot into the roof of the net completed his treble.

Market Drayton produced a spirited performance to pick up a point in their latest Midlands Hockey Division 3 West encounter.

Drayton made the trip to Bromsgrove minus a few first team regulars due to availability issues but the players stepping in from the seconds played their part in an impressive display that secured a 2-2 draw. Dan Venables and Jordan Javens were the men on target.

Drayton are at home on Saturday against Lichfield seconds (12.30pm).

Ludlow put in a spirited display put went down to a 4-1 defeat at home to Sutton Coldfield in Midlands Hockey Division 4 West.

Jake Watts netted for Ludlow with a penalty stroke.

Ludlow made the lengthy trip to Warwick seconds (4pm) today.

Newport turned on the style yet again with the latest in a series of eye-catching displays.

The Midlands Hockey Division 7 North West title hopefuls produced a high-class performance to secure a 7-1 success on the road at Finchfield.

The victory saw them maintain their five-point advantage at the top of the table heading into today’s home clash with Stone thirds.

“It was a very good performance against a well-oiled side. We played really well,” said skipper Ash Williams.

For once it was the defenders who led the goal rush, with Ricky Lally striking twice and Ben Humpherson once.

Debutant Rob Jervis also netted twice, with Alex Dyer and Benji Howells completing the scoring.

Telford Ladies earned a fine 4-1 victory against Lichfield.

Lorna Burns, Cherylynn Lane, Megan Lancaster and Kathryn Sinclair grabbed the goals.

Market Drayton Ladies tasted defeat as they slipped to a 3-0 reverse at home to Tamworth seconds.

Ludlow Ladies battled to a 1-1 draw away to high-flying Shropshire rivals Telford thirds in their Midlands Division 5 Moorland clash.