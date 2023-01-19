Shropshire hockey star David Goodfield loving life at World Cup

David Goodfield in action

Midfielder Goodfield said the mood in the camp is great and he is 'loving' playing in his first world cup.

He said: "We have started well, being unbeaten, so morale is good and we are looking forward to the final group game, and trying to finish off on a high with a win.

"The atmosphere in Roukela has been brilliant, the reception from the fans really good. With the Wales game the support was probably 50-50. the India game obviously a bit more partisan but the spectators are passionate about their hockey here and are great to play in front of.

"The venues as well are first class as are the facilities - this is my first world cup and it is great to play in it against top quality teams.

Before playing in the world cup, Goodfield had already amassed 65 caps and 11 goals and is lining up in India alongside Wolverhampton born forward Nick Bandurak, who scored one of the goals in the win over Wales.

Goodfield said: "I have known Nick for years and he is a top player, we have come through the ranks together to get to this level and are enjoying being able to play together at the top level."

The Spain game will bully off at 11.30am - Spain have also beaten Wales, 5-1, but lost to India 2-0. The Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar where the game against Spain will be held is 16,000 capacity and Goodfield is relishing playing in front of another big crowd.