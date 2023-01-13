Winning start to the new year for Whitchurch XIs

Hockey

The men were 3-1 victors at Alderley Edge fifths, but had to come from behind to an early goal, with captain Jack Barnes notching twice and Martin Beecher the other.

The ladies won 4-2 at Knutsford, never surrendering the lead once Georgia Munro had opened the scoring.

Munro went on to complete her hat-trick, while Lisa Sullivan was also on target.

The men’s seconds went down by the odd goal in seven at home to Warrington seconds, despite goals from Joe Chesters (two) and Alfie Edwards helping them fight from 3-0 down to level, before Warrington snatched their late winner.

The ladies’ seconds were beaten 3-2 at home by Wilmslow fourths, with Heidi Groom and Poppy Gilbert twice drawing Whitchurch level before Wilmslow grabbed the points.

Meanwhile, Ludlow picked up an early new year boost by opening their account in Midlands Hockey Division Four West.

A 2-2 draw at home to Old Halesonians seconds saw Ludlow bag their first point of the season thanks to goals from Jack Pritchard and Mike Wilson.