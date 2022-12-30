Double success fires Malpas back in the mix

Wayne Rogers

Malpas Sports had suffered two successive defeats in the District Invitation Winter League at the Whitchurch club to leave unbeaten Bridgewater sitting pretty at the top of the table.

But a 7-3 victory over Wem USC (106-102 on aggregate) followed by a 6-4 (113-100) win over Woore just before the Christmas break has put Malpas right back in the championship chase.

County senior team star and big title winner Wayne Rogers won both his singles games as they reasserted their authority and climbed to second place.

Bridgewater remain in pole position after edging out District A 6-4 (113-103) and Wem USC enjoyed a same score win over Elephant & Castle, despite a 21-3 card from Andy Armstrong.

After a weather hit first half to the campaign, two outstanding fixtures have been re-arranged for next week with the two District teams due to meet on Tuesday with Bridgewater versus Shropshire Mix 24 hours later.