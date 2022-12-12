Young kickboxers fighting their way to title glory

Lilimae with her coach Lee Whitfield at Bai Lang Kickboxing Academy

Two fighters from Bai Lang Kickboxing Academy in St George's have won titles in recent weeks to help put the gym on the map.

Deshawn Helwig from Wellington won gold at the International Combat Organisation (ICO) World Championships in Hungary in October. The 12-year-old, who was the only member of the gym to compete in the tournament, fought stiff competition to get his medal.

Lilimae Marson, 15, who attends Madeley Academy has won a British Light Continuous Council (BLCC) title after beating an older opponent by majority decision in five, two-minute rounds at a kickboxing event in Birmingham.

Deborah Barker, the mother of Lilimae, said: "It was a major achievement for the club as it was her first title up for grabs, and she went and won it.

"She was the underdog in that fight, even her coach said she has a chance, but it is a slim chance she is going to win.

"Lili had exams going on as well, and she went and smashed it.

"I am so immensely proud of her.

Deshawn Helwig after winning gold in Hungary at ICO World Championships.

"When you are kickboxing team you become a little family, and when someone else is in the ring your heart is in there with them.

"It is a massive support network, everyone is so happy for Deshawn.

"He went to Hungary on his own and he thought 'you know what I am going to do this' we couldn't be any more proud of him. He is such a nice kid as well."

The fighters are coached by Lee Whitfield, who is still a professional fighter himself, and Ms Barker has praised the work he has done with his students.

"Lee is amazing, he puts in so much time with them, he literally goes above and beyond for them," she continued.

"He gets to know them on an individual basis and caters for their needs.