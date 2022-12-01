Top tennis stars set to grace the Shrewsbury Club

The 2022 LTA Wheelchair Tennis National Finals starts at the club today and continues through until Sunday.

It marks the culmination of the series of domestic LTA National Wheelchair Tennis Series tournaments held throughout the year at venues in England, Scotland and Wales, including Shrewsbury, which has hosted the national finals since 2017. Former champions among this year’s entry include Scott Smith and Debbie Brazier, who won the men’s and women’s singles titles back in 2012.

And two-time former winner Gary Cox returns to try and win his third national finals quad singles title since 2018.

LTA Tournament Director Sophie Hall, said: “We are delighted to be staging the finals at The Shrewsbury Club for the fifth time.

These events in Shrewsbury are always very popular with the players and produce some great tennis.

“We are expecting more high-quality tennis this weekend as the national finals cater for all ages and abilities and players at varying stages of their wheelchair tennis careers.