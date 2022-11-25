West Midlands Cyclo-cross Championships at Newport off due to rain

Evie Richards

The action was due to be hosted by Newport CC at Newport Rugby Club, but this week’s heavy rain has forced the event to be called off.

A statement from the organisers read: “We are incredibly sorry to inform you that due to circumstances beyond our control our venue owners have informed us of their decision to not allow the event to take place this weekend due to deteriorating ground conditions and restrictions they are placing on their own activities at the venue.

“Following discussions with our club chairman and the chair of the WMCCL we have decided that we are obliged to cancel

the event and we will be making full refunds entry fees via RiderHQ.”

Cyclists from across the region will gather in Shropshire tomorrow for the West Midlands Cyclo-cross Championships.

Former world cyclo-cross and Commonwealth Games mountain bike champion Evie Richards will head the women’s field with races taking place throughout the day at Newport Rugby Club.

Competitors aged from 12 to over 50 will be battling it out for the coveted title of being named West Midlands champion.

The children’s races start at 10am with different categories racing around the grounds of Newport Rugby Club until the men’s race finishes proceedings starting at 2pm. The events are free to watch.

Newport CC will also have a host of riders of all ages in action throughout the afternoon flying the flag and competing got honours for the home club.

Event organiser Hugh Jackson says that the club are proud to be hosting the championship event and has been delighted with the entry.

“Cyclocross in the region is really thriving with a consistently strong, and well supported Shimano-Lazer West Midlands Cyclocross League, producing so many exciting riders who are making their mark domestically and on the world stage,” Jackson said.

“We have an amazing entry list reflecting this talent and are thrilled to have stars of British Cycling’s off-road scene, like junior Max Greensill, reigning veteran World Champion Ceris Styler and a bona-fide superstar of world cycling in former world under-23 cyclocross champion Evie Richards challenging for the titles at this event.

“We’ve got an amazing team of volunteers, a tried and tested course at Newport Rugby Club, with some new challenging features for this event, and it always produces great racing.

“The rugby club are great hosts and with a bar and food on offer and an excellent view of the course the clubhouse is a brilliant place for supporters and spectators to watch the action.”

Newport CC have been hosting grass roots cyclo-cross events for several years and also regularly hold coaching sessions for youngster aspiring to follow the footsteps of stars like Richards.

Club chairman Nick Jeggo added: “We’re delighted to have been selected to host the regional championships this year.

“The annual rugby club races are always popular with West Midlands riders, and this prestigious event is another big step up.

“Our own local promotion is very important to us as a development club. For many of our young riders, this is their first ever event. It’s the ideal opportunity for progression from our playground coaching activities to the first experience of racing.

“Hugh and his team have designed an excellent course for this edition, and they’ve assembled an army of volunteers to ensure that this year’s event will be a huge success.”

