Table tennis for free at Shrewsbury Sports Village

Shropshire County table tennis officials are pictured with session organiser Rod Lewis, right

Players of all ages and abilities were invited to attend this free event, with six tables available and more on the way.

Leading Shropshire County table tennis officials were in attendance to help the event run smoothly.

Lewis was responsible for the setting up of the biggest ‘bat and chat’ club in the country at the Tudor Grange Centre, Solihull, which currently has up to 40 regular players.

He made his Telford League debut recently for Albrighton Brummies and enjoyed an unbeaten performance in their 7-3 win over Lilleshall A, with Purdip Shoker also flawless.