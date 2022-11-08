Shropshire tennis is hailed a huge success

Marketa Vondrousova won both the singles and doubles titles at the ITF World Tennis Tour event.
A capacity crowd of more than 500 enjoyed finals day at the Budgen Motors W100 Shrewsbury tournament as Vondrousova, who reached the 2019 French Open final and was a silver medallist at last year’s Olympics, lifted two trophies.
And Joyner was delighted with the success of the prestigious event.
He said: “This tournament is the culmination of a number of years building up to this. It was Dave Courteen’s desire to bring as high a level tournament as possible to Shrewsbury. That’s now been achieved which is fantastic.
“The occasion and the atmosphere today made it a special occasion. We shouldn’t under estimate how much players enjoy playing in an atmosphere with full stands and lots of noise.”