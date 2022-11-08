Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire tennis is hailed a huge success

SportPublished: Comments

Tournament director Richard Joyner hailed a week of top-class tennis at The Shrewsbury Club.

Shrewsbury Club action
Shrewsbury Club action

Marketa Vondrousova won both the singles and doubles titles at the ITF World Tennis Tour event.

A capacity crowd of more than 500 enjoyed finals day at the Budgen Motors W100 Shrewsbury tournament as Vondrousova, who reached the 2019 French Open final and was a silver medallist at last year’s Olympics, lifted two trophies.

And Joyner was delighted with the success of the prestigious event.

He said: “This tournament is the culmination of a number of years building up to this. It was Dave Courteen’s desire to bring as high a level tournament as possible to Shrewsbury. That’s now been achieved which is fantastic.

“The occasion and the atmosphere today made it a special occasion. We shouldn’t under estimate how much players enjoy playing in an atmosphere with full stands and lots of noise.”

Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News